

Reasons Why Every Person Should Refuse and Resist

Taking the Covid-19 Vaccination

NO need for global vaccinations (survival rate is 99% & death rate 0.5%) Genetically modified technology (mRNA & rDNA) never before used on humans Similar technology used in developing bioweapons Vaccines companies funded by DOD, DARPA, DTRA/partnered with China Chinese military linked with US in vaccine research and development Most vaccine companies investigated for fraud or crimes Vaccines did not go through proper testing protocols and are unsafe Vaccines have undisclosed 'patented' ingredients Vaccines will be used for rapid global depopulation Vaccines use insect, mammalian, or plant mRNA platforms Original DNA will be altered which causes mutations, cancers, etc. Vaccines can cause severe side effects and deaths to millions Vaccines will usher in transhumanism (merging technology with humans) Capabilities to genetically modify human sexual composition/non-genders All vaccine companies are part of Agenda 2030/The Great Reset Vaccine manufacturers are legally exempted from all liability Vaccines are potentially cytotoxic (cell damage or cell death) Pollution from synthetic manmade materials disrupt cellular function Forceful reprogramming of human body functions via mRNA technology Over stimulation of the immune system Modification of the racial gene (possible extermination of certain races) Dangerous pathological immune reactions Behavioral and mood modifications Vaccine recipients will be tracked for 2 years by Operation Warp Speed Connected to digital ID for global surveillance Synchronization with artificial intelligence through Nanotechnology Questionable stability on storage and dispensing vaccine

