Reasons Why Every Person Should Refuse and Resist
Taking the Covid-19 Vaccination
"Discovery of the Human Genome was the Biggest Tragedy for the Human Race."
The Horrendous Sins of 7 Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturers (All Connected to China):
Johnson & Johnson:
Covered up (and still selling) Cancer-Causing Products. Promotes Agenda 2030/The Great Reset/ Global Communism (Sustainability). No legal liability for side effects or fatalities.
Pfizer:
Bribed Government Regulators for Drug Approval. Promotes Agenda 2030/The Great Reset/ Global Communism (Sustainability). No legal liability for side effects or fatalities.
Moderna:
Masters of Stock Manipulation. Promotes Agenda 2030/The Great Reset/ Global Communism (Sustainbility). No legal liability for side effects or fatalities.
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK):
Guilty of Largest Human Healthcare Drug Fraud in Human History. Promotes Agenda 2030/The Great Reset/ Global Communism (Sustainability). No legal liability for side effects or fatalities.
AstraZeneca:
Bribing Doctors, Officials, and even Terrorists. Promotes Agenda 2030/The Great Reset/Global Communism (Sustainability). No legal liability for side effects or fatalities.
Novavax (partners with AstraZeneca):
Billions Go into the Company, but Nothing Comes Out. Promotes Agenda 2030/The Great Reset/Global Communsim (Sustainability). No legal liability for side effects or fatalities.
Merck:
Skewed results of Clinical Trials to Promote Dangerous Arthritis Drug, causing Thousands of Heart Attacks. Promotes Agenda 2030/The Great Reset/ Global Communism (Sustainability). No legal liability for side effects or fatalities.
The Goal: 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to be distributed by the end of 2021!
Our government allows 346,000 babies a year to be aborted and pays Planned Parenthood $600 million annually to ensure our population is depressed. The pharmaceutical giants who are developing the Covid-19 vaccines kill 100,000 people a year with the drugs they manufacture. Bill Gates, who is behind all of the Covid-19 vaccine companies for the US, was caught hiding sterility hormones HCG in his tetanus shot in Africa and the Philippines, causing infertility in thousands of women. Do you really believe these same people care anything at all about your health? The Covid-19 vaccines are not developed to save your life, but rather to depopulate, change the makeup of humanity through genetic engineering, and control populations.
Organizations and Departments Connected to the Covid Pandemic Scam, Agenda 2030,
The Great Reset, and Manufacturing and Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccinations:
News:
Brazil's President Bolsonaro WILL NOT take the Covid-19 vaccine, nor require his citizens to take it either!
For detailed information on the real data concerning Covid-19, this site is an excellent source:
Swiss Research Report
Power Point-PDF Formatted Presentation
Dr. Igor Shepherd's Covid-19
Vaccine Presentation
Special Thanks to Keep Colorado Free & Open for Providing the Video
